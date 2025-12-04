Azerbaijan, EU review cooperation agenda, energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, to discuss bilateral ties.

At the meeting held on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna, Bayramov and Kallas reviewed the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The sides also welcomed the positive momentum in high-level contacts and discussed expanding collaboration on energy security, transport and connectivity, as well as trade and green transition.

Bayramov also briefed Kallas on regional developments and Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

News.Az