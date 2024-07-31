Kamala Harris expected to name her running mate on Aug 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kamala Harris, who is running for the US presidential office, is expected to announce her running mate on August 5.

This announcement is anticipated ahead of her planned trips to several US states, News.Az reports citing Reuters.While she has not disclosed the name of her vice-presidential pick, Harris confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that she has not yet chosen her running mate.The US presidential election is scheduled for November 5. Initially, Joe Biden was expected to represent the Democratic Party. However, after a poorly received performance in the June debate with Trump, there were increasing calls within the Democratic Party for him to withdraw. Consequently, Biden decided to step down from the race on July 21 and endorsed Kamala Harris for the presidency.

