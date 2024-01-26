Karabakh separatists to be tried in Azerbaijani courts: Prosecutor general

+ ↺ − 16 px

The detained Karabakh separatists will be tried in Azerbaijani courts, said Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the expanded board of the General Prosecutor's Office to discuss the state of affairs done by the prosecutor's office in 2023 in the field of combating crime, investigative work, prosecutor's control and upcoming tasks, News.Az reports.

“Separatists, who for many years committed crimes against Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people, against peace and humanity, as well as other grave and especially grave crimes, were detained within the framework of anti-terrorist measures of local character and in the subsequent period. The sentence against the separatists will be passed in Azerbaijani courts,” the prosecutor general added.

Following the anti-terrorist measures on 19-20 September 2023, Azerbaijan detained former separatist leaders and transferred them to Baku for prosecution.

The separatists were charged under several articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including organizing and funding terrorism, illegally acquiring, storing, transporting, and possessing firearms, as well as forming armed units and groups not authorized by law and participating in their activities.

News.Az