President Ilham Aliyev: Today we work closely with our partners on energy cables

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“Today, we work closely with our partners on energy cables,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the official opening ceremony of the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

The head of state noted that the Black Sea Energy Cable, which is currently very close to completing its feasibility study, will stretch from Azerbaijan to Georgia, and beneath the Black Sea to Romania, Hungary, and many other countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Another project, which is the onshore electric cable connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, and Bulgaria, is also in the implementation phase,” the President added.

News.Az