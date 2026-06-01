Japanese tourist harassed on cycling trip through Azerbaijan, man detained - VIDEO

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A man has been detained in Azerbaijan’s Hajigabul district following a complaint from a Japanese tourist who said she was harassed while traveling through the country by bicycle.



The incident involved a German tourist and his girlfriend, a Japanese citizen, who are reportedly cycling from Germany to Japan. According to the couple, an elderly man driving a car stopped them during their journey and started a conversation, News.Az reports.

The tourists said the man then approached the Japanese woman and allegedly attempted to touch her breast. The woman also claimed that he asked for her phone number.

The foreign tourists recorded the incident on camera and later contacted law enforcement authorities. Following the complaint, police detained the 66-year-old man who appeared in the video.

Administrative measures were taken against him, according to local reports.

The Japanese tourist said the couple had been in Azerbaijan for three weeks and had generally met kind and hospitable people during their trip. However, she described this incident as an unpleasant exception.

News.Az