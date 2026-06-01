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President Ilham Aliyev shares International Children's Day message on social media

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President Ilham Aliyev shares International Children's Day message on social media
Photo: AZERTAC

A post has been shared on the social media accounts of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of June 1 — International Children's Day, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The post reads: “Dear children! I congratulate each of you on the occasion of June 1 — International Children's Day, and wish you all good health and happiness.”


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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