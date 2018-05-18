Kasprzyk meets with new Armenian minister

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is in Armenia.

According to the Armenian media, Kaspshik met with the Minister of Defense of Armenia David Tonoyan.

The sides discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and on the contact line of the troops.

Kasprzyk expressed his readiness to continue to exert maximum efforts in his mediation mission.

News.Az

