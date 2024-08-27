Kazakh gov’t passes resolution for nationwide referendum on nuclear power plant

The Kazakh Government has approved a draft resolution to hold a nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

Minister of Energy Almasadam Satkaliyev proposed to submit the draft resolution of the Government and draft presidential decree “On holding the nationwide referendum” to the consideration of the President of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing the Kazakh government's website. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov spoke on the prospects of nuclear energy development.“The issue of the development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan has been explored for a long time. The perspectives of this industry are evident. We have mastered almost the full cycle of nuclear fuel production. We have accumulated experience in using the small reactors, with professionals and researchers working and being trained in this area. Therefore, the transition to the next stage of the development of nuclear energy becomes logical. Today we witness energy capacity shortage. If we do not find a solution to this problem now, we will need to purchase large volumes of electricity to ensure further economic growth,” Bektenov said.He stressed that it is namely nuclear energy that must underlay the development of energy intensive economy, which will let achieve higher level of the population.“As the global experience shows, nuclear energy stimulates the introduction of innovations in many sectors of economy. And, of course, it will give impetus to the development of domestic industry. Therefore, we cannot stay away from sources of stable and reliable energy supply, as there is not alternative to them,” he emphasized.

