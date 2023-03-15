Kazakh low-cost flight operator to launch flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s low-cost flight operator FlyArystan launches direct flights between Astana, Kazakhstan and Baku, Azerbaijan starting from 2 June 2023, News.az reports, citing FlyArystan.

The company revealed that the flights, which will be carried out by Airbus A320, will take place on Mondays and Fridays.

The average duration of a flight connecting two capitals amounts to 3 hours and 15 minutes.

FlyArystan has already launched ticket sales, which are available on the web page of the company.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakhstani low-cost airline and a structural subdivision of the national carrier Air Astana.

The expansion of flight destinations is being undertaken as a part of the transportation strategy of the government of Kazakhstan, which aims to establish new routes to foster business, cargo transportation, and tourism.

News.Az