Kazakh president sets date for referendum on nuclear power plant construction

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday announced that a nationwide referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the country would be held on October 6.

“Given the growing global energy shortage we desperately need reliable green sources. It is high time to draw attention to the development of nuclear energy. This power generation can meet the growing needs of the country’s needs,” Tokayev said in his state-of-the-nation address, News.Az reports.“There are over 200 NPPs in the 30 most developed and developing nations. We should think of the future, taking into account long-term national interests,” he added.Tokayev is scheduled to sign the corresponding decree today.

News.Az