Kazakhstan affirms keenness to develop renewable, nuclear and hydrogen energy

Kazakhstan is keen to develop renewable, nuclear and hydrogen energy and transfer from coal-fired to gas-fired stations, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev told the fourth session of the SCO Energy Ministers in Astana, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

"Development of the low-carbon track, carbon-neutral transition and gradual energy transition is an important area for the development of the energy sector for all SCO member states. We are interested in the development of this direction in the context of global climate change relying on the national priorities of ensuring sustainable socioeconomic development and ensuring energy security of the SCO member states," he said.He stressed the need to follow a specific course aimed at transitioning to low-emission energy based on a scientific approach and including the balanced introduction of new kinds of energy taking into account the use of traditional energy.He prioritized the development of the latest, low-emission technologies, mobilization of green financing, and human resource development to raise people’s welfare and sustainable development of the SCO member states.The minister also said Kazakhstan attaches importance to supporting joint efforts to triple renewable power generation capacities globally and double global annual average energy efficiency improvement rates by 2030.

News.Az