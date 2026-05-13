Qatar Airways adds Helsinki, Tokyo routes for 2026 expansion

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Qatar Airways is set to expand its 2026 flight schedule with new direct services to Helsinki and Tokyo Haneda, strengthening its global hub in Doha and offering passengers additional one-stop connections between Europe, Asia and the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing The Traveler.

Publicly available network plans and updated schedules indicate that the airline is preparing to launch nonstop flights between Doha and Helsinki, along with expanded direct services involving Tokyo Haneda Airport. These additions form part of a wider summer 2026 expansion aimed at serving more than 150 destinations from Hamad International Airport.

The new Helsinki and Tokyo Haneda routes are intended to strengthen connectivity across northern Europe and northeast Asia, regions where demand for long-haul travel has been rising steadily.

For many passengers, the additional flights are expected to reduce total travel times and minimize the need for multiple transfers.

The airline continues to rely on a mix of direct services and codeshare partnerships to extend its global network. The inclusion of Helsinki and Haneda as direct gateways is expected to enhance connections for partner airlines while maintaining Doha as a central transit hub.

Helsinki Airport serves as a major gateway for Finland and an increasingly important transfer point for travel across the Nordic and Baltic regions. The planned direct Doha–Helsinki service is expected to improve one-stop access for passengers traveling between the Gulf, South Asia, Africa and Europe.

Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, one of the busiest airports in Asia and located close to central Tokyo, remains a key hub in Qatar Airways’ Japan strategy. The 2026 schedules indicate both daily and seasonal operations as part of the carrier’s broader Asia network integration.

The expansion reflects Qatar Airways’ ongoing efforts to restore and grow its international network while targeting high-demand business and leisure routes in key global markets.

News.Az