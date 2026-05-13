Hamas condemns killing of Palestinian in West Bank

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Hamas has condemned the killing of Palestinian Zakaria Ali Muhammad Qadis by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, accusing Israel of carrying out what it described as “field executions.”

In a statement released following the incident, Hamas said the repeated killings of Palestinians by Israeli forces were part of what it called an escalating pattern of violence in the occupied territory, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“The repeated field executions by the occupation army against our Palestinian people are added to the record of brutal Zionist crimes that are escalating at a dangerous pace,” the group said.

Hamas further claimed that such actions would not weaken Palestinian resistance and instead would intensify opposition to Israeli operations.

The group also called on Palestinians, particularly young people, to increase mobilisation and confront Israeli military actions and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

The incident comes amid continuing tensions and frequent clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians across the West Bank, where security operations, raids, and confrontations have intensified in recent months.

News.Az