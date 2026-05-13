Fire breaks out at Russian oil terminal after Ukraine drone attack

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Ukraine launched a drone strike overnight on May 13 targeting oil infrastructure in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, triggering a fire at a key Black Sea port facility, according to Russian media reports and monitoring data.

The strike reportedly hit oil shipping infrastructure in the village of Volna near the port area, with local Telegram channels sharing videos showing large plumes of smoke rising from the site. Regional authorities confirmed a fire broke out in one of the facilities and said at least one person was injured, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

Satellite-based fire monitoring data, including NASA’s FIRMS system, appeared to confirm elevated heat signatures near an oil storage and transfer terminal linked to exports through the Black Sea.

The targeted site is believed to be part of an oil and gas transfer network connected to shipping routes used for international energy exports, a critical revenue stream for Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged overnight drone activity across several regions but did not provide details about the specific oil facility. Local officials later reported emergency response operations at the affected site.

Ukraine has not yet officially commented on the latest strike, but Ukrainian forces have increasingly focused on Russian oil and energy infrastructure in recent months as part of a broader strategy to disrupt fuel supplies and export revenues supporting Moscow’s war effort.

Recent weeks have seen repeated attacks on refineries and storage facilities along Russia’s Black Sea coast, including areas in Krasnodar Krai, leading to fires, environmental damage, and temporary disruptions to oil processing and shipping operations.

According to industry data, Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have intensified in recent months, marking one of the most sustained campaigns against the country’s oil sector since the start of the war.

News.Az