Kazakhstan allows drivers to choose license plate numbers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has introduced new rules allowing vehicle owners to freely choose their license plate numbers





The changes, which came into force on January 1, 2026, are aimed at improving public convenience and give drivers the option to select registration plates with any combination of letters and numbers, News.Az reports, citing the Kazinform News Agency.

Under the new system, the cost of a custom license plate will range between 10 and 15 monthly calculation indices, excluding high-demand numbers, which will be subject to separate fees.

The monthly calculation index is a legally defined coefficient in Kazakhstan used to calculate various payments, including taxes, fines, state duties and social benefits. It is approved annually under the state budget law and helps simplify adjustments linked to inflation.

News.Az