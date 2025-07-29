Kazakhstan and Türkiye sign cooperation agreements

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the ongoing official visit of Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Türkiye, several commercial agreements on joint investment projects have been signed.

"The total investment volume for the signed projects exceeds $490 million. These initiatives cover agricultural processing, pharmaceutical production, and logistics, which emphasizes the diversity and depth of the Kazakh-Turkish investment partnership," News.Az reports citing Kazakh Invest.

In particular, an Investment Agreement was signed for the construction of an integrated agro-industrial complex for deep processing of grains and legumes. The project involves the construction of a modern plant for processing wheat and peas with volumes of 250,000 and 80,000 tons respectively. The investment amount will be $320 million.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed for the construction of three logistics centers in the Kazakh cities of Shymkent, Astana, and Almaty. The estimated investment volume is $75 million US dollars.

An Agreement was also signed to create a joint venture between Kazpost JSC and the Turkish S Sistem Yatirim Lojistik company. The project involves the construction of a multifunctional logistics center in the city of Aktobe on the airport territory. The investment volume is estimated at $25 million.

An Agreement was signed for the implementation of an investment project by Orzax Group for the construction of a plant for the production of dietary supplements in the Turkestan region. The project involves the construction of an enterprise with a capacity of more than 464 million product units per year, with an expected investment volume of $70 million.

News.Az