Kazakhstan considers uranium exports to Western countries via Azerbaijan too costly

Kazakhstan may redirect its uranium from the European market since transportation has become much more expensive due to sanctions against Russia, said Meirzhan Yussupov, head of Kazatomprom, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz.RU News Agency .

He also noted that Kazatomprom produces about 43% of the world's uranium needed to operate nuclear power plants (NPPs), but now the company cannot transport it via the traditional route through St. Petersburg, and the alternative route through Azerbaijan is much more expensive for the company.Recall that the company has 26 uranium deposits under development, its proven reserves amount to 312.9 thousand tons.Kazatomprom ships uranium concentrate to 24 contractors in 11 countries.At the same time, in 2022, Asia-Pacific countries accounted for 50% of all exports, 23% went to the USA and 27% to Europe.

