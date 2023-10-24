Kazakhstan contributes to restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan contributes to restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during an event dedicated to Kazakhstan's Republic Day in Baku, News.az reports.

According to the minister, the creation of the Children's Creativity Center is intended to further strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the formation of creative youth and the development of art education in the region.

"The elevation of bilateral Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations to an alliance level is the result of the political will of the heads of states of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to Kazakhstan in April of this year, including the 'Protocol on the Establishment of the High Inter-State Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan', open new opportunities for expanding multilateral cooperation between the countries," Shahbazov noted.

"The implementation of projects of mutual interest today, increasing trade volume, transit of energy resources through Azerbaijan, joint activities within the Middle Corridor, and expanding connections in other areas are some of the main goals of our cooperation," he also said.

The minister added that the Kazakh initiative to establish the Center for the Development of Children's Creativity in Fuzuli is an expression of fraternal relations.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center, which is being built at the expense of Kazakhstan, took place in the liberated city of Fuzuli in March 2023.

According to the project, the art school will be located on an area of 1.5 hectares. The two-story building of the center will have an area of 2,708 square meters. Each floor will have 300 seats. The necessary conditions will be created for teaching 600 students in shifts.

News.Az