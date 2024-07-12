Kazakhstan expresses interest in enhancing trade with Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan is interested in increasing trade in the agro-industrial complex with Uzbekistan, said Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov.

He made the remark during the 21st meeting of the joint Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation with the participation of Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov in Almaty."Uzbekistan is one of Kazakhstan's largest trading partners. Our governments have been tasked with bringing the volume of mutual trade to $10 billion in the medium term. In this direction, we are interested in increasing trade in the agro-industrial complex and food industry, as well as increasing the level of industrial cooperation," he said.In turn, Aripov pointed out that the spirit of strategic cooperation and alliance has been driving the fast development of relations between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in recent years. Additionally, there is a great deal of room for improvement in their ability to be reinforced."Positive growth is observed in all areas. This fully meets the interests of our fraternal peoples. Undoubtedly, an important factor in such a high level of partnership is the friendly and trusting relations between the presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. I am confident that today’s meeting and the agreements reached will give additional impetus to our cooperation," the Uzbek PM said.Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan over 5 years increased by 29.5 percent, amounting to $4.4 billion.Exports of local goods increased by 56.9 percent: from $2 billion to $3.1 billion. Imports during the period under review decreased by 9.1 percent and amounted to $1.3 billion in 2023.

