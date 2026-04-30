Bali landfill ban leads to massive trash piles in tourist hubs - VIDEO

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Bali's recent ban on disposing of organic waste at its primary landfills has resulted in overwhelming mountains of trash accumulating in popular tourist districts like Kuta and Seminyak.

The provincial government implemented the ban to extend the lifespan of the overflowing Suwung landfill, but local infrastructure has struggled to keep pace with the change, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

As a result, waste collection services have slowed down, leaving piles of plastic and organic refuse rotting on street corners and near luxury resorts. Local authorities are urging businesses and residents to manage their own composting and waste separation, but critics argue the transition was rushed without providing enough community processing centers. The situation has raised concerns over public health and the potential long-term impact on Bali's reputation as a pristine holiday destination.

News.Az