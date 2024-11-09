Kazakhstan military helicopter crash near Russian border kills one, injuries two

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Mi-8 helicopter, believed to belong to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defence, made a hard landing near the village of Saryzhar in the Marktuk district of Aktobe region, roughly 60 km from the Russian border.

The crash, which occurred at 11:40 local time, resulted in the death of one of the three people on board, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Emergency Situations, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Two other individuals were injured and airlifted to Aktobe regional medical facilities for treatment.Emergency responders arrived at the crash site to find a fire, which was promptly extinguished. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine further details.The Marktuk district borders Russia, with Saryzhar located near Orenburg Oblast. This crash follows a separate incident in late October, where an An-2 aircraft made a hard landing in Russia's Stavropol region, though no fatalities were reported. In August, two MH-60 Sierra helicopters were involved in a training accident at the Fallon Naval Base in Nevada, resulting in injuries to ten U.S. Army servicemen.

News.Az