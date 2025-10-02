Kazakhstan plans to supply 1.7 million tons of oil to Germany in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan expects to ship 1.7 million tons of oil to Germany through the Druzhba pipeline system by the end of 2025, the Interfax-Kazakhstan news agency reported Thursday, citing Askhat Khassenov, head of the national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 16th KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum in Astana, Khassenov said that 1.5 million tons were delivered via this route last year, and at least 1.7 million tons are planned for 2026.

Separately, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said the government preliminarily plans to produce 90 million tons of oil in 2026. Production forecasts depend on maintenance schedules at major fields, particularly Karachaganak, Kashagan and Tengiz, which heavily affect output, he said.

Akkenzhenov also acknowledged that Kazakhstan has fallen behind on its schedule to compensate for previous overproduction under the OPEC+ agreement. He attributed this to higher output following the January launch of the Future Growth Project, a major expansion at the Tengiz field.

The minister said that Kazakhstan remains fully committed to the deal. He added that talks are underway on a possible increase in oil production under the OPEC+ agreement in November, though no decision has been made.

