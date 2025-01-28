Yandex metrika counter

Kazakhstan prepares for shale oil extraction

Photo: TASS

Kazakhstan plans to start producing shale oil (crude oil extracted from sedimentary rocks - ed.) in 2025, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"The first Kazakh shale oil is expected to be produced this year. This will create additional incentives for attracting investments in the oil and gas industry," Olzhas Bektenov noted.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

