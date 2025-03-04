Kazakhstan to boost rail cooperation with Azerbaijan through wagon support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the national railway company of Kazakhstan, has announced plans to support Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) by providing wagon assistance, strengthening rail cooperation between the two countries.

This information was shared by Gaidar Abdikerimov, the General Secretary of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), during a meeting in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The discussion at the meeting focused on organizing the executive body's operations, establishing a wagon pool along the Middle Corridor, and supplying wagons to assist both Azerbaijani and Georgian railroads. Abdikerimov highlighted the significance of Kazakhstan's support in improving regional railway infrastructure.

Additionally, Abdikerimov revealed plans to open a representative office for the Trans-Caspian Transport and Logistics Partnership (TMTM) in Xi'an, China, to further enhance connectivity along the corridor.

The Middle Corridor, a vital transport route linking China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe, plays a key role in facilitating trade. In October 2023, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to create the Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd., a joint railway company aimed at boosting transit efficiency.

Freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian route surged by 62% in 2024, reaching 4.5 million tons, with projections to increase throughput capacity to 10 million tons by 2027, marking a significant leap in the region's transportation infrastructure.

News.Az