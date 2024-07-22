Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan launch new air corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have launched the new air corridor T916, enhancing flight routes between Europe and Southeast Asia. This strategic addition, as reported by the Civil Aviation Committee on July 22, is expected to increase in traffic towards the end of the summer season as airlines familiarize themselves with the route, News.Az reports citing the Astana Times.

Although the corridor has only accommodated 19 flights since its inception, it promises to become a crucial pathway for international air travel.Several airlines have used the T916 corridor, including Lufthansa Cargo (Germany), Cargolux (Luxembourg), Cargolux Italia (Italy), Nomad Aviation (Switzerland), Western Global Airlines (the United States), and Aerologic Cargo Airlines (Germany).The total length of the T916 air corridor is 2,187 kilometers, with 437 kilometers passing through Uzbekistan’s airspace and the remaining 1,750 kilometers over Kazakhstan.The opening of this new air traffic service route was initiated at the suggestion of airlines and Uzbekistan’s air navigation provider, State Unitary Enterprise Center UzAeroNavigation. It has been included in the International Civil Aviation Organization’s preferred route catalog.This new corridor is expected to enhance the appeal of Kazakhstan’s airspace for foreign airlines and reduce the workload on air traffic controllers at the Kazaeronavigatsia Southeast Regional Air Traffic Management Center.

