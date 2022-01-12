Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport ready to resume operations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Almaty airport, which was seriously damaged during the large scale riots, is technically ready to resume activity, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Kairbek Uskenbayev said at the first meeting of the new government, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Of the 20 airports in the country, 18 are operating normally. The activities of the airports of the city of Almaty and the city of Taldykorgan are suspended for now. At the same time, the airport of Almaty is technically ready to resume operations; an appropriate decision of the competent special bodies is required," the minister said.

He also noted that "in all regions of the country, operation of city bus transportation, all railway stations and the movement of all passenger and freight trains have been fully restored."

Also, according to Uskenbayev, "there is no restriction for the movement of vehicles on the roads of republic importance."





News.Az