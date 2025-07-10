Kazakhstan’s president urges compromise after Trump slaps 25% tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump in a letter, expressing hope for a "constructive dialogue" following Trump’s decision to impose 25% reciprocal tariffs on Kazakh exports.

The move is part of a sweeping escalation in Trump’s revived “America First” trade agenda, with new tariffs hitting multiple countries globally. However, Kazakhstan, a major energy and minerals exporter, managed to secure key exemptions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Kazakhstan’s trade ministry, major exports such as crude oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium will not be affected by the new duties, which take effect August 1.

“Tokayev expressed confidence in reaching a compromise on the trade issue,” the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement Thursday.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the U.S. and Kazakhstan reached $4.2 billion, up 4% from the previous year. Crude oil remains Kazakhstan’s top export to the U.S., accounting for 56.2% of total trade, followed by uranium (16.4%), silver (12.2%), and ferroalloys (9.5%).

The letter signals Kazakhstan’s desire to maintain stable economic ties with Washington amid rising global trade tensions and highlights Astana’s pragmatic approach to diplomacy with major powers.

News.Az