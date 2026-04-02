Iran announces arrests of alleged Mossad-linked suspects, terror group operatives

According to Tasnim News Agency, the ministry said in a statement that, alongside the arrests, weapons and ammunition shipments were discovered in several provinces. It said the operations dealt a blow to what it described as “agents of the American-Zionist enemy” through “people-based intelligence” and technical and intelligence work carried out across multiple regions, News.Az reports.

The ministry said one member of a takfiri terrorist group was arrested in northeastern Golestan Province on suspicion of recruiting personnel and attempting to establish a terrorist network. It added that three other members of similar groups were detained in Sistan and Baluchestan Province before they were able to carry out any attacks.

It also said the three alleged Mossad-linked individuals were identified and arrested following intelligence and technical surveillance by the intelligence office in Semnan Province. According to the ministry, they are accused of collaborating with Israel, accessing an online Mossad portal, and attempting to provide information on sensitive and military sites in the province to what it called the “Zionist enemy”.

The statement said the suspects had reportedly received instructions to gather intelligence from sensitive locations after joining specific Telegram groups during what it referred to as the “third imposed war.”

Separately, the ministry said two weapons and ammunition shipments were discovered and seized while being transported to Isfahan and Kermanshah provinces following public reports and intelligence monitoring. The consignments included four firearms and a large quantity of ammunition. It also said 3,560 Kalashnikov rounds were seized in Kermanshah Province.

In addition, the ministry claimed its personnel identified and moved to seize assets belonging to individuals described as Israeli “spy-journalists” affiliated with the foreign-based Iran International channel in East Azerbaijan and Mazandaran provinces, as well as assets linked to two alleged collaborators residing in Canada and the United Kingdom in Hamedan Province.