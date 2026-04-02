Iran arrests five over alleged hostile network ties

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Iranian authorities say they have arrested five individuals in the northwestern Zanjan province over alleged connections to what they described as “hostile networks.”

The arrests were announced in a statement attributed to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) security unit in Zanjan, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Authorities accused the detained individuals of being “affiliated with and acting as mercenaries for the enemy,” claiming they were involved with networks considered hostile to Iran.

No further details were provided about the identities of those arrested or the specific activities they are alleged to have carried out.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned against cooperation with foreign intelligence or political groups, particularly those linked to the United States or Israel.

The latest arrests come amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing security crackdowns across the country.

Zanjan province, located in northwestern Iran, has previously seen similar security-related detentions as authorities intensify monitoring of suspected foreign-linked activities.

Officials have not indicated whether formal charges have been filed in the case.

News.Az