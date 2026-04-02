Germany asks China to pressure Iran for deal

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Germany has urged China to use its influence over Iran to help push for a negotiated solution to rising tensions in the Middle East, according to Berlin’s Foreign Ministry.

The appeal came after a phone call between German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, during which both sides discussed the regional security situation and the need for a swift diplomatic resolution, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Germany’s Foreign Ministry, both countries share concerns over regional escalation and expressed support for efforts to restore stability in the Middle East.

A key point in the discussion was the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Berlin emphasized that no individual state should be allowed to control key maritime routes or impose transit fees for passage through international waters.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is a vital corridor for global oil shipments, making its security a major international priority.

Germany also said China could play a meaningful diplomatic role by leveraging its relationship with Iran to encourage a negotiated settlement and reduce tensions with Gulf states.

The statement suggests growing European interest in involving major global powers, including Beijing, in efforts to de-escalate regional conflicts.

News.Az