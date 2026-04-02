US auto market slows as Ford sales drop

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Ford Motor Company reported a nearly 9% decline in U.S. vehicle sales in the first quarter, as affordability pressures continue to weigh on consumer demand across the auto industry.

The drop highlights ongoing challenges in the American car market, where higher prices and tighter household budgets are affecting purchasing decisions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company said sales fell in the first three months of the year compared with the same period last year, reflecting softer demand across key vehicle segments.

Industry-wide, automakers are navigating a slowdown as consumers become more cautious about large purchases, particularly vehicles with higher monthly financing costs.

Rising interest rates and elevated vehicle prices have made new cars less accessible for many buyers. Analysts say this has shifted demand toward used vehicles and delayed purchases overall.

Ford’s performance mirrors broader trends in the U.S. auto sector, where affordability has become one of the main factors influencing sales volumes.

While automakers continue to push new models and electric vehicle offerings, market conditions remain uncertain. The coming quarters will show whether demand stabilizes or continues to weaken under economic pressure.

News.Az