Keanu Reeves doubts return for 'John Wick 5' due to physical limitations

The John Wick franchise has become a major force in the action movie genre, with Keanu Reeves portraying the iconic assassin across four films, a TV series (The Continental), and an upcoming spinoff (Ballerina). However, as the John Wick universe continues to expand, fans are left wondering if there will be a direct continuation of John Wick's story.

Speaking to CBS News, and reported by NME, Reeves said: "You can never say never. My knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick‘. So my heart does but I don’t know if my knees can do it," News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Reeves is currently starring as the voice of Shadow in the runaway hit Sonic the Hedgehog 3. But, of course, during the press tour for that film, many were curious about this future with John Wick. As the trailers have revealed, he's set to appear as John Wick alongside Ana de Armas in Ballerina, but it's unclear if he'll continue in his own series of movies, or simply let the franchise start to be focused on other characters and actors.As many have pointed out, Ballerina, is in some ways, John Wick 5, and will focus on de Armas as a new assassin taking up John Wick's mantle. In the trailer, she says to John Wick: "How do I start doing what you do?" His response is "Looks like you already have." So, if Ballerina is John Wick's curtain call, at least he'll go out with a badass replacement.

