Kestutis Jankauskas: European Union is the most trusted international organization in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union is the most trusted international organization in Azerbaijan, EU Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas said while participating in an online discussion during IMAGINE Euro Tolerance Festival 2020.

He noticed that the Eastern Partnership program, involving Azerbaijan, represents the process of demand and supply.

“We are very attentively listening to what our partners want. And it is very important that Azerbaijan as a partner also very clearly identify its own ambitions: what the country wants from European Union, where need more assistance, what programs it wants to unlock and develop. We are trying to live the whole scope. The countries in the EaP program are different, but we want to keep them all together. We want to make the space in EaP sufficiently wide to accommodate all the variety of the needs," he noted.

The diplomat also said that Azerbaijan does not need budget support or external loans because SOFAZ reserves are quite large.

“And I think in that way Azerbaijan is doing pretty good, much better than some other countries," he concluded.

News.Az

News.Az