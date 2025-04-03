Key achievements of Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency highlighted at Petersburg Climate Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The groundbreaking accomplishments of Azerbaijan's COP29 Presidency were once again in the spotlight during a joint press conference held at the Petersburg Climate Dialogue.

The event featured key figures including Annalena Baerbock, Germany's Foreign Minister, André Corrêa do Lago, President of the upcoming COP30, and Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Speaking at the press conference, Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra emphasized that a difficult but historic decision was made at COP29—tripling the initial climate finance target of $100 billion, marking the beginning of a new era in climate finance.

He also noted that COP30, set to take place this year in Belém, Brazil, will serve as an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement and further consolidate the progress achieved during COP28 and COP29.

