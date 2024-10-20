Key events of the week: Russia-Ukraine war escalation October 14-20, 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

From October 14 to 20, 2024, the situation in Ukraine remained tense, with the conflict continuing to escalate, News.Az reports. The military actions were accompanied by active diplomacy and humanitarian issues, underscoring the scale and complexity of the ongoing confrontation. Below is a summary of the key events during this period.

Throughout this week, Ukrainian forces conducted several massive drone attacks targeting facilities in Moscow and Russia's western regions. On October 20, Russian officials reported that four firefighters were injured in Dzerzhinsk due to a drone strike that caused shrapnel damage. Earlier, on October 14, Ukraine announced the destruction of a Russian Tu-134 transport aircraft at a military airfield in the Orenburg region, marking a significant blow to Russia's logistical operations.Russian forces also achieved notable successes:Capturing the village of Mikhovka in eastern Ukraine;Advancing toward the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk;Making gains in western Donetsk, including progress in the western part of Maksymilianivka.However, Ukrainian armed forces managed to repel numerous Russian attacks, especially around Pokrovsk, where up to 36 engagements were recorded. Additionally, Ukrainian troops advanced southeast of Kupiansk, reclaiming positions in the northern part of Kruhliakivka.The Group of Seven (G7) expressed its "unwavering support" for Ukraine, pledging continued military assistance. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed support for Ukraine's "victory plan," aimed at ending Russian aggression.Furthermore, the European Union approved new sanctions against Iran for supplying ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the war with Ukraine. These measures were a response to Iran's active role in supporting Russia's military capabilities.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused North Korea of sending weapons and troops to assist Russia. According to him, Pyongyang is preparing to deploy 10,000 soldiers, though they have not yet been stationed. This statement raised concerns among Western allies, some of whom viewed the potential involvement of North Korean military personnel as a possible escalation of the conflict.On October 18, a prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and Russia, marking a rare instance of cooperation amid ongoing hostilities. Unfortunately, on October 20, the Russian side handed over the bodies of 501 Ukrainian soldiers who had died on the front lines, once again highlighting the tragic cost of the conflict.According to Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatiana Moskalkova, about 30,415 people, including nearly 8,000 children, have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine. This was due to ongoing shelling and attacks that posed a threat to civilians.The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to be a source of tension not only in Europe but also on the global stage. Intense fighting, diplomatic sanctions, and a humanitarian crisis indicate that the conflict is far from over, with both sides continuing to seek ways to strengthen their positions in this difficult struggle.

News.Az