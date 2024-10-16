Key innovations and developments in electronic warfare for 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

The field of electronic warfare (EW) has witnessed significant advancements in 2024, as global tensions and the demand for sophisticated defense systems have accelerated the development of cutting-edge technologies. From AI-driven systems to large-scale NATO exercises, this year has marked a turning point in the integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and open architectures in EW solutions, News.Az reports.

Here are some of the most notable innovations and exercises that are shaping the future of electronic warfare.The American company SRC has introduced "Ghost Mantis," a multifunctional electronic warfare system designed specifically for deployment on unmanned platforms. This system stands out for its ability to not only detect and identify new threats but also execute jamming and disinformation operations against adversaries in real time. Ghost Mantis leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing it to quickly adapt to evolving threats and outmaneuver adversaries by creating deceptive scenarios on the battlefield.An important feature of Ghost Mantis is its integration with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) systems, which enables the system to simulate an increased number of combat units, misleading enemy forces and compelling them to allocate resources toward false targets. This capability makes Ghost Mantis a powerful tool for modern combat scenarios where the line between physical and electronic threats is increasingly blurred.Anduril Industries has launched the "Pulsar" series, a line of modular electronic warfare systems designed for rapid threat detection and neutralization. The Pulsar systems employ AI-driven technology to quickly recognize and respond to a variety of threats within the EW spectrum. Built with an open architecture, Pulsar can be integrated with multiple platforms, including ground vehicles and aerial carriers, making it highly adaptable to diverse operational needs.The versatility of Pulsar lies in its ability to execute multiple functions, from electronic countermeasures and counter-drone operations to electronic intelligence gathering and electronic attacks. The system’s modularity is a key asset, allowing for the quick configuration and deployment of new components to address emerging threats within just a few days. This flexibility positions Pulsar as a frontline solution in adaptive and responsive electronic warfare.Northrop Grumman has achieved a milestone with the successful testing of the AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS (Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite) for the F-16 fighter jet. This system represents the next generation of EW capabilities for the F-16, incorporating an ultra-wideband architecture to counter advanced electronic threats.The AN/ALQ-257 IVEWS is designed to seamlessly integrate with other systems within the fighter, enhancing the F-16’s resilience and operational effectiveness in hostile environments. Following a series of rigorous trials in complex scenarios, the system has demonstrated its reliability and effectiveness in providing electronic defense in high-intensity environments, solidifying its place in modern air combat.In 2024, NATO conducted its largest electronic warfare exercise to date, codenamed "Thor’s Hammer." Fourteen NATO member states participated in this exercise, which focused on testing technologies to counter radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (C-RCIED) and small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS). For the first time, these exercises were held in the United States, specifically at Camp Atterbury and the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. These facilities provided participants with a realistic, urban-like environment for testing their equipment and tactics.The "Thor’s Hammer" exercises underscore the importance of collaborative testing among NATO allies and the commitment to developing coordinated responses to contemporary electronic threats. By simulating urban combat scenarios, NATO members could refine and enhance their EW capabilities, focusing on interoperability and rapid adaptation in the face of modern warfare’s unique challenges.The advancements in electronic warfare seen this year reflect a growing emphasis on the integration of artificial intelligence, modular design, and open architectures in EW systems. The development of multifunctional systems like Ghost Mantis and Pulsar, alongside upgraded legacy systems like the F-16’s IVEWS, illustrates a shift toward adaptive, intelligent systems that can respond dynamically to new threats. Additionally, NATO's commitment to large-scale exercises, such as "Thor’s Hammer," highlights the importance of cooperation among Western allies to test and improve these technologies.As these systems become more sophisticated, the battlefield is evolving, with electronic and cyber warfare increasingly becoming pivotal in defense strategies. These advancements suggest that the future of warfare will be shaped not only by physical assets but also by the ability to manipulate and control the electronic environment, giving nations an edge in the ever-complex landscape of global security.

News.Az