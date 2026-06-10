Taliban reports at least 13 deaths following Pakistani air strikes in Afghanistan

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Pakistani military conducted air strikes in Afghanistan, killing at least 13 people, according to Taliban officials. The strikes were described as 'calibrated' and came in response to a recent spate of attacks in Pakistan’s northwest region.

Islamabad claims that the strikes targeted militant hideouts and were a necessary measure to combat ongoing security threats, News.Az reports, citing Times Live.

The Pakistani authorities justified the operations as part of their efforts to address cross-border terrorism and maintain stability in the region. The air strikes reportedly took place in border areas of Afghanistan, where militant groups are believed to operate with impunity. The Taliban has condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of Afghan sovereignty and warning of potential repercussions amid escalating tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

News.Az