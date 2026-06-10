Air India crash pilot's father vows to defend son's reputation

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The father of one of the pilots killed in last year's Air India plane crash has declared he will continue to defend his son's reputation, as investigators are expected to release an update on their findings.



Pushkar Raj Sabharwal, rejected recent media reports that suggested investigators were shifting their focus onto his son, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the senior pilot in the cockpit. "He is no more, but I have to protect his reputation," he stated, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

On 12 June 2025, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying from Ahmedabad in western India to London crashed seconds after takeoff, resulting in the deaths of at least 260 people, including 241 onboard passengers and crew. The cause of the crash remains unknown. A preliminary report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau issued in July last year indicated that the fuel control switches for both engines had moved from the "run" to the "cut-off" position shortly after takeoff, depriving the engines of fuel.

Cockpit audio recordings captured one pilot asking the other why he had "cut-off" the fuel, with the other replying that he had not. Investigators did not determine which pilot made either statement. At the time, co-pilot Clive Kunder was flying the aircraft while Captain Sabharwal was monitoring. No link has been established connecting either pilot to the conversation or suggesting any intentional action.

After the preliminary report's release, media outlets such as The Wall Street Journal and Reuters indicated that new details were shifting attention toward Captain Sabharwal, the senior pilot. A cockpit recording supported the view that the captain had cut the fuel flow to the engines. These reports prompted strong criticism from pilots' associations in India, which rejected allegations that Captain Sabharwal caused the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau also criticized what it called "selective and unverified reporting" by sections of the international media, warning that premature conclusions were "irresponsible."

Captain Sabharwal's father later approached India's Supreme Court, requesting an independent investigation into all possible causes of the crash.

The court responded by stating that "nobody can blame" the senior pilot and that there was "no suggestion of his fault in the initial report." Despite this, media speculation has been difficult for the family. "You see, every time an accident takes place, the pilot is blamed. Why? It’s the simplest way to close the chapter. He is no more and cannot defend himself," Pushkar Raj, now in his 90s, told the BBC.

Captain Sabharwal was a seasoned pilot with three decades of flying experience at Air India, having accumulated more than 15,600 flying hours, including nearly 8,600 hours on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. When the BBC visited his home in Mumbai last week, his father sat beneath photographs of his late wife and Captain Sabharwal in his uniform. Pushkar Raj, a retired aviation safety officer, said his son was planning to retire soon to care for his family and spend more time at home.

He recalled that on the day of the crash, his son was preparing for a flight from Ahmedabad, telling him he would call from Gatwick after boarding.

Describing his son as kind, soft-spoken, and deeply devoted to his family, Pushkar Raj reflected on his character. "His mother used to say he was her Shravan," he said, referencing the mythological Hindu figure known for unwavering devotion to his parents. Despite the distance caused by his work, Captain Sabharwal maintained close contact with his father, calling frequently from different destinations. "I can say it is a loss, an unbearable loss," he admitted, adding, "But I have to bear it. Luckily, the rest of my family is with me and I am not alone."

His daughter and grandson moved from Delhi to Mumbai to live with him and offer support. Pushkar Raj stated that family, friends, and neighbors rallied around him after the tragedy, helping him cope with his grief. Currently, he finds comfort in routine activities like taking walks, which remind him of his son, who used to accompany him in Mumbai, though he now needs assistance. "That is my situation," he said.

Nearly a year after the crash, the families of the victims, aviation experts, and relatives of the pilots await further findings from investigators. When asked how he would respond if future reports did not favor his son, Pushkar Raj paused briefly before replying, "If I am to keep myself alive and quiet, I must forget – try to forget – which is not possible. That is my situation."

News.Az