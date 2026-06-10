Rescue operations underway in Mindanao following devastating earthquake - VIDEO

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On 10 June, rescue operations continued across Mindanao after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippine island on 8 June, killing at least 37 people, injuring nearly 500, and forcing more than 32,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

Over 1,200 emergency personnel, supported by international teams from Japan and Australia, were deployed across the disaster zone as search crews persisted in inspecting damaged buildings for possible survivors. Although only four people remain officially listed as missing, authorities emphasized that heavily damaged structures still require thorough examination, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

General Santos, a city with a population of more than 700,000, was among the most severely affected areas. Collapsing buildings and falling debris caused at least 13 deaths, while thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, and public facilities suffered extensive damage. Initial assessments indicated that more than 3,100 houses had been destroyed, and 145 public buildings, including 12 hospitals and 89 schools, were affected.

The earthquake, which struck on 8 June, significantly disrupted transport and essential services across southern Philippines. Road access remains restricted in several municipalities, with major highways partially blocked by debris. Power outages affected approximately 280,000 households across six provinces. To aid isolated communities, authorities established temporary ferry routes to deliver aid and supplies.

Meanwhile, General Santos International Airport partially reopened on 10 June for emergency flights, although 78 domestic services had been canceled since the disaster. Safety inspections at around 6,000 schools are ongoing before classes can resume. The government has opened 47 evacuation centers, housing approximately 18,000 displaced residents, and has released 500 million pesos in emergency funding. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity in the affected provinces to expedite relief efforts.

International assistance continues to arrive in the Philippines, with Japan dispatching rescue specialists and humanitarian supplies, Australia providing financial aid, and the World Health Organization deploying medical teams. Alongside food, hygiene, and shelter support, authorities have launched psychological assistance programs for families and children impacted by the disaster, as communities prepare for what is expected to be a long recovery process.

News.Az