Trump says Iran will pay price for delayed response

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U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Iran took too long during negotiations on a peace agreement and will now face consequences.

In a post published on the Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that Iran had delayed the negotiation process for too long and added that "now they have to pay the price for it," without specifying what he meant, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

Trump did not provide further details regarding the consequences he referred to.

As recently as Tuesday, Trump said the parties were in the "final stages" of negotiations aimed at reaching a peace agreement.

News.Az