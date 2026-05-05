Khalilur visits China to deepen ties

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Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is set to begin his first official visit to China today as both countries look forward to further strengthen political trust, strategic cooperation and high-quality development partnership.

The three-day visit, scheduled for May 5-7, is being made at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister of China, News.Az reports, citing BSS News.

During the visit, Dr Khalilur will hold bilateral talks with Wang Yi, where the two sides are expected to discuss the full spectrum of bilateral relations, issues of mutual interest and major regional and global developments, including the evolving situation in the Middle East, officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The talks are also expected to focus on possible alignment of the two countries’ development policies and strategic priorities, alongside ways to further expand cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

Chinese authorities said they hope to work closely with Bangladesh’s new government to further enhance political mutual trust, deepen exchanges and practical cooperation in diverse sectors, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen the Belt and Road Initiative under the framework of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

During the visit, the Bangladesh Foreign Minister is also scheduled to meet Wang Huning, Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Besides, Liu Haixing will host a luncheon in honour of the Bangladesh Foreign Minister, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir, Ashiq Chowdhury, Chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and other senior government officials will accompany the Foreign Minister.

Bangladesh and China have maintained close diplomatic relations for over five decades and currently enjoy a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

News.Az