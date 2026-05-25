Shehbaz, Xi vow to deepen Pakistan-China strategic cooperation

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with China during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping held alongside celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Addressing the meeting, PM Sharif described Pakistan-China ties as an unparalleled and unique relationship and said the friendship between the two countries had grown from strength to strength over more than seven decades, News.Az reports, citing APP.

“Today marks the 75th year of our glorious partnership in terms of friendly diplomatic relations,” the prime minister said, while congratulating the leadership and people of both countries on the milestone anniversary.

He stated that the credit for the enduring partnership goes to the founding leaders of Pakistan and China, who laid the foundations of the relationship, adding that both nations have planned year-long celebrations to commemorate the occasion.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan and China remain “iron brothers” and emphasized that the bilateral relationship is unmatched in international relations.

Praising Xi Jinping’s leadership, PM Sharif said China has emerged as both a world-class economic and military power under his stewardship while promoting peace, multilateralism, and global development.

Referring to his recent visit to Hangzhou, the prime minister said he had witnessed firsthand China’s remarkable progress in infrastructure, technology, and urban development. He also mentioned visiting Chinese technology giant Alibaba Group, saying China’s transformation reflects President Xi’s vision and dynamic leadership during his tenure in Zhejiang province.

The prime minister lauded President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying these initiatives have promoted prosperity, regional connectivity, and friendship among nations.

“True leadership is earned through selfless hard work, sacrifice and untiring efforts,” PM Sharif said, adding that President Xi’s governance model focuses on people-centric development and shared prosperity.

He added that Pakistan has also initiated major structural reforms and economic transformation, stating that his government, together with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, is committed to continuing the reform agenda.

President Xi said China and Pakistan have always trusted, supported, and stood by each other since the establishment of diplomatic relations, describing the friendship as unbreakable.

“Our strategic mutual trust and practical cooperation have greatly contributed to the development of both countries,” Xi said, adding that China has consistently prioritized relations with Pakistan in its neighborhood diplomacy despite changing international circumstances.

He also referred to a recent letter he received from Pakistani students studying in China, saying he was encouraged to see the younger generation committed to carrying forward the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship.

President Xi said China is ready to work closely with Pakistan to build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future, deepen practical cooperation, deliver greater benefits to the people of both countries, and contribute to regional peace and stability.

News.Az