Khamenei declares 5 days of mourning in Iran for Nasrallah

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declares five days of public mourning for Hassan Nasrallah Saturday after the Hezbollah leader was confirmed killed in an Israeli air strike the previous day, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

“I… offer my condolences for the martyrdom of the great Nasrallah and his martyred companions and announce five days of public mourning in Islamic Iran,” Khamenei says in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.

