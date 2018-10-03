Kharkov hosts joint business forum of Azerbaijani, Ukrainian businessmen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kharkov hosted joint business forum of Azerbaijani and Ukrainian businessmen. Heads of factories, industrial and scientific enterprises of Ukraine, Sumy, Chernigov, Kharkov and other cities attended the event organized jointly by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine and Honorary Consulate in Kharkov, AZERTAC reports.

The forum focused on the issues of increasing trade turnover between the two countries, expanding economic and commercial relations and establishing joint ventures. At the forum, Ukrainian side stressed the interest of businessmen from Kharkov, Sumy, Dnepr and other cities in regional cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev informed Ukrainian businessmen about the socio-economic reforms led by President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan, speaking about the wide opportunities created for local and foreign businessmen in Azerbaijan and efficient investment climate. The ambassador emphasized the importance of producing a wide range of high-quality products in Azerbaijan, stressing the importance of establishing mutually cooperation between the two countries in pharmaceutical, light industry, agriculture, transport and tourism.

Afgan Salmanov, the Honorary Consul of Azerbaijan in Kharkov and Azerbaijani businessman, President of "Sphere Jitlobud" Corporation Araz Guliyev stressed the special attention of Azerbaijan in economic, trade, scientific and technical cooperation with Ukraine, informed about Azerbaijani businessmen's support for economic reforms and investments in Ukraine in recent years. At their words, the opening of the Azerbaijani Trade House in Kyiv is a new stage in the development of bilateral economic relations.

Volodymyr Tokar, chairman of the Sumy Regional Council, Sergey Panchenko, rector of the Ukrainian State University of Railway Transport, as well as heads of factories operating in Kharkov and Sumy, spoke about the importance of further development of bilateral economic, trade, scientific and technical relations.

The special correspondent of the Azerbaijani Television in Ukraine and Eastern Europe Mohsun Gadiroglu was awarded the Honorary Diploma of the Sumi Regional Council of Deputies for the information support provided for development of diverse relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

