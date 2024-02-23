Khojaly, a small district that experienced a grief greater than itself! (ANALYTICS)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khojaly district is located in the west of Azerbaijan and belongs to the Karabakh Economic Region.

Khojaly has been under blockade since October 1991. On October 30, the car connection was cut off and the only means of transportation was the helicopter. On the night of February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, with the direct participation of the personnel and equipment of the 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment of Russia in Khankandi, occupied the city of Khojaly located between Khankandi and Asgaran and committed genocide against the Azerbaijani people. As a result of the Khojaly genocide, 613 people, including 63 children, 70 elderly people, and 106 women, were brutally tortured to death. During the genocide, 5,379 people were deported, 1,275 people were taken prisoner and tortured (The fate of 150 of them, including 68 women and 26 children, is still unknown), 487 people were injured, 8 families were completely killed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one parent.

In 1993, on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, national leader Heydar Aliyev, February 26 was recognized as the Khojaly Genocide Day. According to the decision, N 498 issued by H. Aliyev on February 25, 1997, a minute of silence is announced every year on February 26 at 17:00 in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a sign of respect to the victims of the Khojaly genocide.

The Khojaly tragedy was covered for the first time in the Turkish "Milliyet" newspaper. Then in the US newspapers "Washington Post", "The New York Times", "Boston Globe", "Wall Street Journal", "Sunday Times", "Chicago Tribune", "Associated Press" and "Times" news agencies. British "Reuters" news agency, "The Times", "Sunday Times", "The Guardian" newspapers, and the BBC channel, on March 14, 1992, in the "Le Monde" newspaper, which has a special place in the French media, in the Russian "Komsomolskaya Pravda", "Trud", "Pravda" press, "Passport" magazine, "The Irish Times" of Ireland, "The Age" of Australia and other media of foreign countries wrote articles about the genocide committed in Khojaly.

The failure of international law to liberate Azerbaijan’s lands from occupation, and the failure to implement UN resolutions and documents of European institutions finally pushed Azerbaijan to take a decisive step and restore historical justice. Azerbaijan cleared its territories from occupiers during the 44-Day War which started on September 27, 2020.

On September 2023 Azerbaijan launched counter-terrorism measures in the Garabagh region to uphold provisions outlined in the November 2020 trilateral peace agreement it signed with Russia and Armenia. As a result, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Heydar Aliyev, cleared the Khojaly district from the remnants of separatists.

State Program on the Great Return to the liberated territories covers the Khojaly district, as well. Preparations have been started to return to the Khojaly region.

Though the occupation ended, traces of Armenian vandalism emerged day by day. During restoration and reconstruction, excavation works, and mass graves were discovered in Khojaly territory.

On February 21, A mass grave was found in Khojaly. During the investigation, bone fragments were discovered and appropriately collected for laboratory examination and expert analysis. Additionally, all necessary procedural actions were taken to ensure a comprehensive investigation. As a result of the procedural actions carried out until now, the human remains discovered in the area belong to at least four people (one of them, presumably, a 4-5-year-old child); it was determined that they were being tortured, tied with ropes, and buried at least 25 years ago.

Many Khojaly murderers were destroyed during the operations, and some of them were detained and brought to justice.

The Khojaly murderers Vagif Khachatryan, Rashid Beglaryan, and Madat Babayan stood before the court of justice 31 years later for the massacre they committed.

After the presidential elections held for the first time in the entire country, the Azerbaijani people commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide in a different way than previous years. Now entire Azerbaijan commemorates the Khojaly Genocide!

This success, the punishment of the executioners of Khojaly, is first of all, the joint victory of the Azerbaijani Army and the People of Azerbaijan under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and a celebration of justice.

