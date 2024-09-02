Kia's August sales fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its August sales fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier amid weakened demand both at home and overseas, News.az reports Yonpah.

Kia, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 251,638 vehicles in August, down from 256,038 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.The company said domestic sales fell 4.1 percent to 40,510 units, while overseas sales shed 1.4 percent to reach 210,483 units.At home, the Sportage was the best-selling model, having sold 5,988 units. The company's K8 and K5 sedans sold 2,711 and 2,690 units, respectively, at home.In terms of overseas sales, the Sportage was the company's best-selling model, with 39,418 units sold. The Seltos followed with 22,044 units, and the K3 came in third with 15,980 units sold.

