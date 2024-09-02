Kia's August sales fall
Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its August sales fell 1.7 percent from a year earlier amid weakened demand both at home and overseas, News.az reports Yonpah.Kia, the smaller affiliate of Hyundai Motor Co., sold 251,638 vehicles in August, down from 256,038 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
The company said domestic sales fell 4.1 percent to 40,510 units, while overseas sales shed 1.4 percent to reach 210,483 units.
At home, the Sportage was the best-selling model, having sold 5,988 units. The company's K8 and K5 sedans sold 2,711 and 2,690 units, respectively, at home.
In terms of overseas sales, the Sportage was the company's best-selling model, with 39,418 units sold. The Seltos followed with 22,044 units, and the K3 came in third with 15,980 units sold.