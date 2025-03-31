King Charles to return to public engagements after hospital visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

King Charles will return to public engagements this week, after side effects from his cancer treatment stopped him carrying out a visit last Friday.

The King rested at Highgrove, his estate in Gloucestershire, over the weekend and will get back to official duties in the coming days, including an audience with the prime minister and investitures at Windsor Castle, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

There has been a rescheduling of some unspecified appointments, ahead of the King and Queen Camilla's state visit to Italy next week.

The King spent a short period of time in hospital in London last Thursday after suffering "temporary side effects" from his cancer treatment, with a visit to Birmingham having to be postponed.

Despite having to attend hospital, he was said to have been feeling well later that day and carried out some work in his study at Clarence House before having dinner with the Queen.

However, doctors advised he was not well enough to go through with the Midlands trip.

After what was described as a "bump in the road" last week, this latest update on the King's health will send a more positive message.

His return to work this week will include an event marking the 50th anniversary of independence for Papua New Guinea and an event for an aviation charity which supports isolated communities in low-income countries, including Papua New Guinea.

The 76-year-old monarch has been receiving cancer treatment since his diagnosis more than a year ago, but he has been well enough to keep up his public visits and official engagements.

While the King has made his treatment public, the Palace has not disclosed further details about his diagnosis or what the temporary side effects of his cancer treatment were.

He chose to share the news to prevent speculation and "assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer".

Next week will see the King undertaking a state visit to Italy, where he will be attending a series of public and diplomatic events in Rome and Ravenna.

The King had been scheduled to meet Pope Francis during the trip, but that has been postponed due to the pontiff's ill-health.

The Italy visit coincides with the King and Queen's 20th wedding anniversary.

