Microsoft to invest $5.5B in Singapore by 2029
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Microsoft is on track to invest $5.5 billion in cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure in Singapore by 2029, according to a report.
The planned investment highlights Microsoft’s continued push to expand its global AI and cloud capabilities, with Singapore emerging as a key hub in Asia for advanced digital infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The move is expected to support growing demand for AI services, data centres, and cloud-based solutions across the region, as businesses accelerate digital transformation.
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Singapore has positioned itself as a strategic technology centre due to its strong regulatory environment, connectivity, and role as a gateway to Southeast Asian markets.
The investment also reflects intensifying competition among global tech giants to scale AI infrastructure, as companies race to secure capacity and meet rising demand for computing power.
By Aysel Mammadzada