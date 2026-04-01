Israel claims to have killed top Hezbollah commander in Beirut

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The commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front, responsible for the terror group’s military activity in south Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli Navy strike in Beirut yesterday, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The strike in the Lebanese capital killed Hajj Yusuf Ismail Hashem, who took over the Southern Front from Ali Karaki in September 2024, after the latter was killed alongside Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli strike, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

Hashem was a “senior commander with over 40 years of experience and a central figure in the terror organization,” the military said.

“For years, and particularly in recent times, Hashem led and advanced thousands of terror attack plans against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” the IDF says, adding that “his elimination constitutes a significant blow to Hezbollah’s ability to carry out terror operations against Israeli civilians and to manage ongoing combat against IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.”

News.Az