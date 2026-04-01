Ukraine condemns Hungary over Lavrov talks leak

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Ukraine has strongly condemned comments and reported communications involving Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, calling the situation “disgusting” and urging an investigation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said the leaked discussions, which reportedly involved exchanges on sanctions and EU-related issues, were deeply concerning and could undermine diplomatic processes within the European Union, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He accused the Hungarian foreign minister of engaging in what he described as “obsequious reporting” to Russian officials, warning that such behaviour risks damaging trust in closed-door diplomatic platforms.

Sybiha added that diplomacy requires careful communication, noting that Ukraine has remained measured in its interactions with Hungary despite ongoing tensions.

The comments follow the circulation of leaked audio recordings allegedly showing contact between Szijjártó and Lavrov discussing sanctions-related matters, including efforts tied to individuals previously subject to EU restrictions.

The incident has intensified political friction between Kyiv and Budapest, further straining already difficult relations amid broader divisions within the European Union over Russia policy and the war in Ukraine.

News.Az